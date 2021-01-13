2 seriously injured after apartment fire at 11th and Benton in KC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Several people are injured after a big fire in Kansas City’s Historic Northeast last night, the Kansas City Fire Department stated.

The fire started just before midnight on Jan. 12. Crews encountered heavy fire conditions at the four-story apartment building as soon as they arrived.

Fire fighters had to rescue at least three people with injuries. Two of them were taken to the hospital with serious injuries. One person is stable.

One person had to jump from their apartment. It’s unclear how far up that person lived.

Assistant Fire Chief Jimmy Walker told FOX4 that they believe the fire began on the first floor. It quickly spread. Smoke marks were visible coming out of the windows on all floors, all the way up to the top.

The fire also prompted a partial collapse of the building.

Police arrived on scene this morning and established a perimeter. Police investigators began work as early as 5 a.m., changing the site of the fire into a crime scene.

LATEST STORIES: