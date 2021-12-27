1 dead, 1 injured following head-on crash in Overland Park

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — One person is dead and another has serious injuries Monday night following a two-vehicle head-on crash.

Emergency crews responded to the crash around 8:30 p.m. at W. 127th Street and Quivira Road. When they arrived on scene they found two vehicles with heavy damage.

It it unknown at this time what may have led to the crash.

Johnson County MED-ACT tells FOX4 one person was reported to be in critical condition and later died from injuries on the scene.

A second victim is reported to be in stable condition.

Police are still on scene working to learn more.