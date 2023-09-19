KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department is investigating a two-vehicle crash Tuesday that left two people seriously injured.

The crash was reported just before 3:40 p.m. in the area of NE 82nd Terrace and North Church Road, near Liberty.

Police said the driver of a black Ford Taurus had been at the stop sign on NE 82nd Terrace when they pulled out onto North Church Road and was struck by the driver of a maroon Chrysler that was possibly speeding.

The driver of the Chrysler continued off the roadway, struck a metal light pole, flipped onto its roof in the grass and caught fire, according to police.

Police said all four people in the Chrysler were seen crawling out of the vehicle, with three of the four leaving the scene. The driver of the Chrysler was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver and passenger of the Ford were taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.