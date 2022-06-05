KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Police Department said two minors were seriously injured in a crash involving an ATV Saturday evening.

The two minors were riding a black Jasscol ATV southbound on Maple Boulevard at a high speed around 6:50 p.m., according to the Department.

The ATV failed t maintain its lane of travel and struck the rear end of a white Dodge Avenger that was parked north of Brownell.

Both individuals were transported to an area hospital in serious condition. Both minors are currently in stable condition at this time.

