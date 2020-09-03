2 students at Raymore-Peculiar High School test positive for COVID-19

PECULIAR, Mo. — School officials announced Wednesday that two students at Raymore-Peculiar High School have tested positive for COVID-19.

The school district said these two students were already in quarantine after exposure to a positive case.

The Cass County Health Department has determined that no additional students or staff members need to be quarantined as a result of these latest positive cases.

“The health and safety of our students and employees is a top priority. We appreciate your patience and understanding as we continue to implement safety measures during the pandemic,” the school district said in a statement.

In July, five school district employees tested positive for the virus and one in August.

As of Wednesday, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services has reported 87,213 positive coronavirus cases since March and 1,542 deaths. There have been 1,092 cases reported in Cass County with 11 deaths.

For most people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as a fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The majority of people recover.