2 suspects arrested for attempted carjacking in Johnson County

LENEXA, Kan. — Police arrest two people following an attempted carjacking in Lenexa.

Officers responded to a report of gunfire at a hotel just east of Interstate 35 near Lenexa Drive and Rosehill Road around 11 p.m. Thursday evening.

Officers said a man told them two people tried to carjack him in the hotel parking lot. During the course of the alleged crime, the victim said one of the suspects fired a gun at him multiple times. Police said the victim was not injured and was able to drive away.

Police arrested two people several minutes after talking to the victim. The suspects are in the Johnson County Detention Center, but have not officially been charged.