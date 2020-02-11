2 suspects arrested in connection to deadly shooting of KCK pizza delivery driver

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Two suspects have been taken into custody in connection to a shooting in January that killed a KCK Pizza Hut worker who was protecting his fellow employees during an armed robbery.

The incident was reported on January 28 at the Pizza Hut located at 43rd and Rainbow Boulevard.

Police said workers in the back of the store heard a commotion upfront and hid in the freezer while 25-year-old Laron Briggs was confronted by possibly two men with guns.

Briggs would have been 26 years old in March. Pizza Hut was his second job, his full-time gig was at a spice company.

The incident remains under investigation at this time.

If you have any information about who did this, please call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS. It will not only help police but the family get justice for this senseless killing.

Previous coverage:

Related Content KCK pizza delivery driver killed protecting co-workers during armed robbery Video