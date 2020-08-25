2 teenagers shot, 1 found dead in KCK Armourdale neighborhood

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A teenager is dead and another is seriously injured after a shooting in the Armourdale neighborhood early in the morning on Aug. 25, according to a statement from the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department.

Officers responded to the 900 block of S. 11th Street on reports of a shooting at 12:43 a.m. When they arrived, they found a male in his late teens with a gunshot wound.

He was transported to the hospital in serious but stable condition, according to the statement.

Nearly six hours later, police got another call reporting a second shooting victim. Officers found another teenage male, also in his late teens, dead in an alley.

There is no word on a suspect at this time.

Police ask anyone with information to call the TIPS hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

