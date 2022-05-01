KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Three people are dead after two separate triple shootings in Kansas City, Kansas. The shootings happened just hours apart, overnight Saturday, with one of them being inside a metro bar.

Police are still searching for the suspects. No arrest in either shooting has been made.

“It’s very unsettling. I’ve been living here all my life, but for it to happen recently and having my daughter around is just very traumatizing,” said one woman who witnessed the aftermath and lives just feet from the bar.

Less than two hours and before the scene of the first triple shooting could clear, police were responding to Sammy’s Tavern.



“Knowing that it’s close to home really hits home because we’re right down the street from where it happened.”

Sirens filled the air in overnight hours Saturday, with the first shooting happening shortly before midnight. Law enforcement was sent to 26th and Wood and when they arrived, two victims had already died. The third victim went to a local hospital.



“Our community is struggling, not just with conflict resolution, but we’re in crisis in a number of ways. It’s kind of weighing down our community,” said Khadijah Hardaway, Co-founder of Justice for Wyandotte.

That witness that talked with FOX4 said it all started with a dispute inside the bar that escalated, resulting in the death of one and two others being hospitalized.



Hardaway says the power to stop the violence lays in the hands of the people of this city.



“People willing to open up in the community, saying I’m going to save my community and I’m going to say something if I see something,” Hardaway said

For the mom who lives across the street and talked with FOX4, she says it was a family and friends kind of bar, she knew some of the people inside and still the pain is all too real knowing the people she loves are hurting.



“It’s affecting them and they’re going through a tough situation,” she said. At this time police have not given an update on the condition of the three surviving victims.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.



