KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Jackson County Medical Examiner has ruled the death of a 2-year-old boy a homicide.

Kansas City police said the died after he stopped breathing and was taken to the hospital on Jan. 6, 2022.

The Medical Examiner’s Office noticed suspicious injury or injuries to the child and notified police. A detective has been investigating the child’s death since then.

The investigation into the child’s death is continuing, and so far, prosecutors have not filed charges in the case.

