OSAGE COUNTY (KSNT) – A two-year-old child died after being found unresponsive inside a vehicle in Scranton on Sunday, July 31, according to the Osage County Sheriff’s Office.

The child was found at 3:40 p.m.

The sheriff’s office said first responders began life-saving measures immediately, and although the child was rushed to a Topeka hospital, the 2-year-old was pronounced dead.

The sheriff’s office said at this time they do not believe the child was left in the vehicle.

The incident is being investigated.

