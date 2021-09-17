2-year-old killed after shooting in Lawrence, believed to be accidental

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A while SUV with Lawrence police written on the side is parked along a curb in front of a house. Crime scene tape runs along the front of the property as three police officers stand at the end of the driveway.

LAWRENCE, Kan. — A 2-year-old child has died Friday after witnesses say the child was shot in the chest.

Lawrence police said officers responded to the shooting around 10:45 a.m. near E. 15th Street and Wedgewood Drive where they located the 2-year-old who was critically injured.

Medics transported the child to Lawrence Memorial Hospital where the child later died. The 2-year-old has not been identified at this time.

Lawrence police said preliminary information suggests the shooting was accidental; however, the incident is still under investigation, and they’re continuing to speak with those involved.

FOX4 will have more on this live from Lawrence on FOX4 News at 5 and 6 p.m. Friday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest

More News

Digital First

More digital first