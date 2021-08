COWLEY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Cowley County Sheriff’s Office said a 2-year-old child likely died due to heat.

On Tuesday, at approximately 6:07 p.m., medical personnel and Cowley County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to a rural home in the southeast part of the state.

The sheriff’s office said early indications show the child died due to heat.

The sheriff’s office said it is under investigation, and it appears there is no foul play.