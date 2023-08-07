KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A Kansas City, Kansas, 2-year-old is recovering after a double shooting in broad daylight. An 18-year-old was killed.

The shooting happened Saturday near North 5th Street and Oakland Avenue.

That 2-year-old’s mom told FOX4 the toddler was just outside playing with her brothers and sisters when the shooting happened.

The child screamed for help once the bullet hit, and then in turn, the girl’s mom screamed out for neighbors to call 911.

Both victims — the teen and the 2-year-old — were taken to the hospital where the 18-year-old died. The 2-year-old is still recovering but will survive. The two victims were not connected.

The girl is unable to go to daycare as her mom works on scheduling more surgeries and appointments.

Kansas City, Kansas, police said this remains an active investigation. Anyone with information is asked to reach out to the Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department or call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.