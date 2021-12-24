2-year-old taken to hospital following shooting in Independence

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Independence, Missouri police are investigating a shooting Friday evening that has left a 2-year-old injured.

Police reported the shooting around 5 p.m. near S. Glenwood Avenue and E. Wilson Road.

One victim, a 2-year-old, was located with a gunshot wound and has been taken to an area hospital. The victim’s condition is unknown at this time.

No arrests have been made and no suspect description has been released.

Anyone with information can call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

This is a developing story, FOX4 will continue to keep you updated both on air and online.