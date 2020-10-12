20 quarantining after potluck dinner leads to COVID-19 outbreak at UMKC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A potluck dinner among University of Missouri-Kansas City dental students has led to 10 positive coronavirus cases, the university says.

Twenty students gathered at the off-campus event on Oct. 3 that UMKC stressed was not sponsored by the university. Now, 10 students have since tested positive and 10 are in quarantine for two weeks.

UMKC said it has not identified any community spread at the School of Dentistry, which operates its own clinic staffed by dental students and faculty.

“We worked quickly to trace contacts and place all potentially affected people in quarantine. In this case, and at all times, the health and safety of the patients we serve is always our top priority,” UMKC said in a statement.

The School of Dentistry is now looking into whether the students’ actions violated the student code of conduct.