20-year-old charged in deadly shooting of 19-year-old at Blue Springs McDonald’s

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. — A 20-year-old is now facing charges in the death of a 19-year-old killed Monday night at a McDonald’s in Blue Springs.

Joseph Mayes, of Blue Springs, has been charged with one count of first-degree involuntary manslaughter in the death of Harry Bowers.

Police were called at about 7:50 p.m. to the McDonald’s location at 7 Highway and N.W. Mock Avenue where they found Bowers shot inside a bathroom. He was taken to an area hospital where he later died.

Court documents say police spoke to a store manager at the McDonald’s who said she had been hanging out with Mayes, Bowers and another man at the restaurant. When her store ran out of ketchup, she went to a nearby McDonald’s location to get more.

Joseph Mayes

While at the store, the woman said Mayes, who is her boyfriend, came running out saying he had unintentionally shot Bowers, court records say. That’s when Mayes took off running, according to court records.

While police were talking with the woman, Grain Valley police called Blue Springs dispatch, advising they had learned that Mayes and another man had come to the town looking for a place to “hide out.”

Just before 10 p.m. Grain Valley police detained Mayes and two others.

On Tuesday, Blue Springs police interviewed Mayes, who said he and Bowers had been in the men’s restroom together when Bowers came up from behind him at the urinal, placed his gun to his stomach, and pulled the trigger to hear it click, court records say.

In return, Mayes pulled his gun, pointed it at Bowers and pulled the trigger, according to police, but he said he didn’t know there was a chambered round in the gun. He said he unintentionally shot Bowers, court documents say.

Mayes told police it was normal for him and Bowers to point guns at each other, court records say.

He went to check on Bowers, who was on the ground now, when the 19-year-old victim said, “You shot me.”

Mayes told police that’s when he ran from the restaurant, met up with two friends and tried to change his appearance. He ended up at a family member’s home who convinced him to turn himself in to police.

In the court documents, police said Mayes asked what had happened to Bowers and after learning that he had died, the interviewing officer said Mayes “became very emotional and started crying.”

Police later recovered the gun that he allegedly used in another friend’s vehicle.