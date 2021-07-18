20-year-old KC man sentenced to 23 years in prison for 2018 fatal stabbing

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 20-year-old Kansas City man who pleaded guilty to second degree murder and armed criminal action in a 2018 fatal stabbing has been sentenced to 23 years in prison.

Xzavier McDowell pleaded guilty to fatally stabbing Deandrea R. Vine on July 28, 2018.

Vine was found outside her home in the 8500 block of east 92nd Street.

Court documents state that McDowell and Vine met each other through work and management said the two were in a relationship.

McDowell told the police he was at Vine’s house the night she was stabbed to death and he admitted to stabbing her several times.

“She had to die,” he told police.

Police found blood in McDowell’s home and ashes that appeared to be from burning his clothes.

The state requested that McDowell serve 25 years, but the judge on Friday set the sentence to 23 years for second degree murder and 5 years for armed criminal action. The sentences will run concurrently.