20-year-old KCK man drowns in private Shawnee pond over weekend, officials say

SHAWNEE, Kan. — A 20-year-old Kansas City, Kansas, man drowned Sunday in a private Shawnee pond, officials say.

The Shawnee Fire Department said police officers, fire/rescue crews and Johnson County Med-Act were called to a reported drowning around 3:30 p.m. Sunday.

They were dispatched to a pond on private property on Lind Road, which is just northwest of the Interstate 435 and Shawnee Mission Parkway interchange.

Witnesses said a 20-year-old man was swimming in the pond when he went underwater and didn’t resurface.

The Shawnee Fire Department and Overland Park Police Department’s Dive Team recovered the man’s body just after 6:45 p.m Sunday. Med-Act pronounced him dead at the scene.

He has been identified as Trevion Baskin of KCK.