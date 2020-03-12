20-year-old Leawood man dies after incident on Vail Mountain

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VAIL, Colo. -- According to the Vail Daily news, a 20-year-old man from Leawood, Kansas died after a serious incident on Vail Mountain.

The man was identified as Connor Vande Garde. Eagle County Coroner Kara Bettis confirmed the death to the news outlet.

“Vail Mountain, Ski Patrol and the entire Vail Resorts family extend our deepest sympathy and support to our guest’s family and friends,” said Beth Howard, vice president and chief operating officer at Vail Mountain, in a Vail Resorts release to Vail Daily.

According to the report, the incident happened on an intermediate trail in Blue Sky Basin.

First responders took the 20-year-old to a nearby hospital, but he died from his injuries.