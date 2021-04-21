20-year-old man identified as victim in eastern Jackson County crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department has identified the victim in a fatal crash near R.D. Mize Road and Stillhouse Road in the Sni-A-Bar Township.

Richard Allen Hearn Jr., 20, of Blue Springs, died as a result of the crash. Two other people were injured.

According to the sheriff’s office, the details of the accident continue to be investigated and there are no additional details available at this time.

FOX4 will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

Download the FOX4KC news apps: iPhone and Android