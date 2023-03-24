OTTAWA, Kan. — A 20-year-old Wellsville, Kansas man is dead following a single-vehicle crash in Franklin County.

The crash was reported just before 3:20 p.m. on Thursday on Interstate 35, one mile south of Tennessee Road, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.

The driver of a pickup was traveling south on I-35 when he left the roadway for an unknown reason. The vehicle then struck a guardrail, continued through a ditch and struck a concrete culvert, according to KHP.

KHP reports the vehicle then began to roll and the driver was ejected from the vehicle.

The driver, identified as Zebediah Harris, was pronounced dead at the scene.

He was not wearing a seat belt, according to KHP.

The crash remains under investigation.