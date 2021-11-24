20-year-old with autism missing from Independence

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Independence, Missouri police are attempting to locate a 20-year-old man who has autism, is non-verbal and suffers from seizures.

Police said Warren C. Roberts was last seen near North Main Street and West Nettleton Avenue in Independence. It is unknown what direction he may be traveling from the area.

He was last seen wearing a black/red checkered jacket, gray Mizzou shirt, long blue and white shorts and green shoes, according to police.

Police said he does not have his medication with him.

If you see him, police ask that you call the Independence Police Department at 816-836-3600 or call 911.