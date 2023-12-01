KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the 2020 killing of a 26-year-old Skylar Ware.

Ware’s case was changed from a missing person to a homicide after his remains were found in Pattonsburg, Missouri, last April.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported the remains were found by mushroom hunters on private property in rural Daviess County, northeast of the Kansas City metro.

Ware was first reported missing by Kansas City police on May 10, 2020. He was 25 years old when he was first reported missing.

At the time of his disappearance, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said Ware was possibly with someone named Chris in the Blue Springs area, sometime in early to mid June 2020, and that foul play was suspected.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is conducting the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-8477. You can remain anonymous.