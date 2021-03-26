2,000 workers affected as Ford Kansas City Assembly Plant pauses van line

CLAYCOMO, Mo. — Ford has idled the Transit van line at its Kansas City Assembly Plant this week, due to a global semiconductor chip shortage.

The plant in Claycomo employs 7,250 people and produces the F-150 pickup truck and Transit van. The stall, which is expected to be temporary, affects 2,000 employees who work on production of the Transit.

Production of the F-150 continues at the plant, although it also is suffering from the chip shortage. The trucks are being produced without the chips, then set aside until they can be completed.

The automaker expects the chip shortage to cost it between $1 billion and $2.5 billion in 2021 profits.

Download the FOX4KC news apps: iPhone and Android