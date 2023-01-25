KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An Iowa-based food company plans to put down roots in south Kansas City and bring hundreds of new jobs to the area.

West Liberty Foods announced it will open a new food processing center at the I-49 Logistics Center, which is near Missouri Route 150 and Botts Road in southern Jackson County.

West Liberty Foods will partner with Vertical Cold Storage to create a food processing center and supporting cold storage facility. The companies are expected to invest a combined $199.6 million for the project.

Once complete the new 327,000 square foot facility is expected to create up to 583 new jobs.

“Missouri is home to nearly 400 food companies, and we are excited to welcome West Liberty Foods and Vertical Cold Storage to our state’s robust food and agricultural network,” Governor Mike Parson said in a press release. “When a company selects Missouri for a new facility, we understand it’s a major decision, and we are committed to their success in our state. We are looking forward to watching these two companies grow right here in Missouri.”

West Liberty Foods ranks among the top meat processors in the nation, producing nearly 650 million pounds of product each year for grocery stores and restaurants across the country.

The company’s new facility will focus on the production and packaging of premade grab-and-go sandwiches.

“We are thrilled to have the opportunity to expand our signature protein offerings with our new premade grab-and-go sandwich program,” West Liberty Foods CEO Brandon Achen said in a press release. “Based on its proximity to key stakeholders for the project, Kansas City is the ideal location to house our newest technology, and we look forward to the growth this area has to offer.”