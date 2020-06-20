2020 Kids Night Out fundraiser featuring Kacey Musgraves to be held online

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kids Night Out 2020 is going virtual.

The fundraiser for the Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Kansas City will be held online beginning with a silent auction Monday, July 27.

The auction will stretch on through the week and the fun will keep going until Saturday, August 1 when Kacey Musgraves will perform a private concert for attendees.

Dred Scott is the President and CEO of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Kansas City. He says transitioning to a virtual platform has been exciting.

“We’re embracing this change and although this is new territory for us, we truly are excited about this opportunity because we feel like it’s a great platform for us to transition to and have a lot of fun,” he said.

All of the money raised during the event stays in the Kansas City metro. FOX4 is a sponsor of the event.

You can find more information here.