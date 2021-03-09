2021 Big 12 Tournament marks major changes from 2020 pandemic shutdown, past fan experiences

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KU, K-State and the rest of the Big 12 will soon tip off nearly one year after COVID-19 caused the cancellation of the Big 12 Basketball Tournament.

If you’ve ever been down here for the tournament, you know how electric it gets: the crowds, the pep rallies, the noise, the buzz. Everyone is excited to watch their teams play.

This year, it will be less crowded and quieter. However, at least we still get basketball.

The Big 12 Tournament is big business for Kansas City to the tune of $20 million dollars. That’s the economic impact college basketball fans have when they stay at KC hotels, eat KC food and buy KC products. Fewer people allowed inside this year means fewer dollars spent.

Instead of letting 18,000 fans pack the T-Mobile Center like normal, they’ll only allow in 20% capacity. That equals about 3,600 fans at a time.

Both the men and women’s tournaments are in Kansas City this year at the T-Mobile Center and Municipal Auditorium.

All pregame pep rallies have been cancelled. Also, you might notice there is no FanFest. They typically block off Grand Street and install a bunch of games for the kids to play, but not this year.

The players will also follow strict protocols while living in a “bubble.” If they’re not playing, they’ll be in their hotel rooms. All their meals will come catered to them. They’ll be tested daily, as one positive test could force a team to pull out of the tournament.

This is the 12th year is a row Kansas City has hosted this tournament, and because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the NCAA is Kansas City an extra year on the current contract. That means the event will come back again for at least the next four years after this one.

Tipoff is tomorrow night at 5:30 as K-State starts things off against TCU.

