2021 Kansas City Auto Show canceled after carmakers pull out

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The annual Kansas City Auto Show has been canceled in 2021 after carmakers pulled from the event.

The Automobile Dealers Association of Kansas City announced the cancellation today, April 2. The group produces the show every year, a tradition for nearly 100 years, organizers said in a statement.

“Because of ongoing concerns of the pandemic, several automakers have chosen to sit out the 2021 auto show season. As a result, we did not want to disappoint attendees who would expect to see all of the cars, in one place, at one time. We are looking forward to next year when the Auto Show will return to inform, educate and entertain automotive consumers across the entire metro area,” Auto show producer Larry Carl

The show was scheduled for mid-June at the Kansas Speedway. The event has taken place at Bartle Hall in the past, but the Speedway was an attempt at allowing more caution during a tapering pandemic.

“The plan to move outdoors to the Kansas Speedway was an opportunity to keep attendees safe and reinvent the Auto Show in a more innovative, interactive and experiential manner,” the group stated.

Organizers will begin planning for the show in 2022.

