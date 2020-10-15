2021 KC Restaurant Week scheduled for January despite pandemic

One of the many dishes to try during Restaurant Week 2020

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The pandemic hasn’t thwarted plans to host Kansas City Restaurant Week in January.

Organizers announced that the annual event will be held Jan. 8-17. The multicourse deals will be available for dine-in, carryout and delivery and range from $15 to $45.

Patrons will be able to filter their restaurant and cuisine searches this year by preferred method of services, such as carryout, on KCRW’s website. A full list of participating restaurants will be released at a later date.

“Although dining out may look different these days, one thing that has not wavered is our event’s commitment to highlighting our region’s diverse restaurant scene,” Visit KC CEO Jason Fulvi said in a release. “Restaurant Week gives Kansas City the opportunity to showcase our local restaurant industry at a time when it’s needed most. These businesses — many of them small or family owned — are the lifeblood of our neighborhoods, frequently giving back to their communities. Now, it’s our turn to step to the plate and support them.”

Since its founding in 2010, KCRW has raised more than $2.7 million for area charities and organizations.