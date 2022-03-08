KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Workers are putting the finishing touches on the preparations for thousands of Big 12 basketball fans to flood downtown Kansas City during the end of the week and over the weekend for the first time since 2019.

The 2020 Big 12 Tournament was cancelled before it really started because of the emergency pandemic shutdowns that cancelled the NCAA Tournament.

The 2021 Big 12 Tournament allowed limited fan attendance because of COVID precautions.

“It does feel like we’re getting to that light at the end of the tunnel that we’ve been waiting for,” said Power and Light District President John Moncke.

Lewis Witte was a West Virginia Sophomore in 2020 when he came to town to see the Mountaineers then.

“We came in, hung out, and flew out immediately because of this new infection and all this stuff going on,” said Witte, visiting again as a senior.

His disappointment was followed closely by the bars and restaurants that never got the chance to serve his dinner, and his fellow West Virginia fans any alcohol.

“We only did about 10 percent of the revenue that we anticipated,” Moncke said, pointing out that the last two years have not been quite as bad for businesses as someone might think.

By the end of 2021, Moncke said, some businesses were matching or surpassing their 2019 revenues.

Still, Plowboys Owner and Chief Pitmaster Todd Johns said making it through the pandemic shouldn’t be taken for granted.

“No matter who you are or how long you’ve been in business, you can’t look back at the last two years and think, ‘Ahh, just another thing we just went through,” Johns said.

Constant pivots and adjustments mean Plowboys has earned the ability to face challenges like supply chain delays for ingredients and staffing up for the many fans expected in his downtown location.

“This is huge, this is huge,” Johns said. “We haven’t seen anything like this for two years.”

Monche says the pent-up demand for entertainment from a public that’s been socially distanced and locked down is real.

“We certainly saw it with our concert series last year, but people are spending a little bit more than they did before on having a good time so alcohol sales are up to what they were before the pandemic,” Moncke said.