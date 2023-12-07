KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A 21-year-old is now facing charges after a police shooting earlier this week in Kansas City, Kansas.

Dominic Lee has been charged with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer in Wyandotte County court.

Police said they were called to an apartment complex near 61st Street and Leavenworth Road around 3 a.m. Monday after reports someone was shooting a gun in the parking lot.

When officers arrived, KCK police said they found a man with a rifle in a second-floor open window of the apartment building.

An officer fired one shot, hitting the man, now identified as Lee, in the shoulder. He was taken into custody and later booked into jail after receiving treatment at the hospital.

KCK police their Crisis Intervention Team, or mental health responders, came to the same apartment complex on Friday, but no one was arrested that day.

Court documents further detailing the allegations against Lee were not immediately available.

Lee had his first court appearance Wednesday and is scheduled to appear in court again Dec. 19, records show.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is investigating the police shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS or KBI at 1-800-KS-CRIME.