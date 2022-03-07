KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 21-year-old Kansas City, Missouri man is facing charges in connection to a deadly shooting that occurred Sunday afternoon.

Jackson County prosecutors charged Brandon K. Bowman with second-degree murder, first-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon and three counts of armed criminal action.

According to court records, Kansas City police responded to the area of 27th Street and Brooklyn Avenue on a reported shooting just before 2 p.m. Sunday.

A victim of the shooting told police that she and her friend had been shot in the area of 29th and Montgall by a person named “Brandon.”

Officers arrived on scene and found two female victims. One was taken to St. Luke’s Hospital and the other was taken to Truman Medical Center where she later died. She was identified as Solana Sagun.

Police looked at surveillance video of Bowman leaving his residence with a firearm drawn and firing on the victim’s vehicle.

The surviving victim told police she had driven to Bowman’s home because her friend wanted to get her phone charger from him.

Prosecutors have requested a $100,000 cash bond for Bowman.

