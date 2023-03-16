KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 21-year-old has died days after he was found shot in Kansas City’s West Bottoms neighborhood.

Just before 11:45 p.m. March 11, police were called to the area of 12th and Wyoming streets for a reported shooting.

When officers arrived, they located a man, now identified as Micah Williams, suffering from gunshot wounds. First responders took Williams to the hospital in critical condition, but he died from his injuries this week.

KCPD is now investigating this case as a homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to call KCPD detectives at 816-234-5043 or anonymously call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. There is a $25,000 reward for information provided to the TIPS Hotline that leads to an arrest.