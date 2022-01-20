21-year-old man charged in Independence carjacking, crash that injured 4

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — A 21-year-old Kansas City, Missouri man has been charged in a carjacking that ended in a multi-vehicle crash that injured four people, including a child.

Stephen E. Thomas was charged Thursday with first-degree robbery, second-degree assault, armed criminal action and resisting a lawful stop, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker.

According to court records, Independence police responded just before 2 p.m. Wednesday to the 1200 block of S. Harris Avenue on a reported armed robbery.

The victim said he had been in front of his house, putting license plates on his recently purchased truck when Thomas pulled a black handgun and pointed it at him and stated “Give me your car.”

The victim handed the suspect his keys, fearing for his life. And the man and another man got into the truck and drove away.

Independence police reported the stolen vehicle to all Independence police frequencies. An officer briefly stopped the truck but Thomas drove away.

The suspect fled from police, running traffic signals and traveling at 70 to 97 miles per hour. Near Interstate 70 and Noland Road, Thomas lost control of the vehicle and struck at least five vehicles, disabling the truck.

The suspect then attempted to run from police. In a vehicle struck head-on by the suspect’s stolen truck, a child in that vehicle suffered extensive head trauma.

Three other people were taken to the hospital with injuries.