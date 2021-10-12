21-year-old shot at Ward Parkway Lanes last week dies

Avery Williams was shot outside the Ward Parkway Lanes bowling alley on Sunday, October 3, 2021. (Photo provided by family.)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The 21-year-old man shot at Ward Parkway Lanes on October 3 has died from his injuries.

Avery Williams was one of three people hurt in a shooting in the parking lot of the bowling alley just after 11 p.m. on that Sunday night.

Williams’ family said he was on a double date with friends and was leaving the bowling alley when the shooting happened.

His mother, Jemica Winston, said he was shot in the head and he was put on life-support.

“This wasn’t a drug deal gone wrong, or a bad kid that’s committed a whole bunch of crimes. We’re talking about Avery Williams,” Winston said. “I’m just standing here as a mother for justice, for change, and to stop somebody else’s child from getting harmed.”

Police are still looking for the suspects and ask anyone who knows any information to contact police or call the TIPS Hotline.