OLATHE, Kan. — According to the Olathe Fire Department, 22 units damaged in a Monday morning apartment fire displaced residents.

Olathe Fire Department crews were called to the apartment building near Old Highway 56 and Interstate 35 around 9 a.m. Crews arrived and scene and worked for 40 minutes to bring the fire under control.

No injuries to residents or firefighters were reported.

The Red Cross is helping those displaced and Olathe schools are also assisting the families of any students who may be impacted by the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.