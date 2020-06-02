22-year-old charged in deadly shooting inside south Kansas City apartment

A man was shot and killed May 31, 2020, at an apartment complex on Crystal Lane in south Kansas City.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 22-year-old is now facing charges in a deadly shooting at a south Kansas City apartment complex on May 31.

Damon Johnson has been been charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the death of Anthony Ford Jr.

Police responded to an apartment in the 8800 block of Crystal Lane for a reported shooting. When officers arrived, they found Ford dead inside an apartment unit.

Court records say one witness told police Johnson and Ford had been arguing and fighting — and then gunshots rang. Another witness said they saw Ford swing at Johnson before the 22-year-old allegedly fired.

Prosecutors have requested a $200,000 bond.