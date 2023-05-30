KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 22-year-old man is now facing charges for a deadly shooting outside a Kansas City apartment complex.

Mikell Grigsby has been charged with voluntary manslaughter and armed criminal action in the shooting death of 23-year-old Donell James.

On May 20, police were called to an apartment complex near 86th and Drury Avenue in Kansas City for a reported disturbance.

Mikell Grigsby mugshot via Jackson County Sheriff’s Office

One person who called 911 reported hearing gunfire and a man say “I’m going to shoot,” court documents say.

When officers arrived, they found James suffering from gunshot wounds in the parking lot. EMS responded, but James died at the scene.

Witnesses said there was a fight between two women involving knives. Video from the scene shows James pulled a gun, telling others to stay back, court records say.

Prosecutors say Grigsby also approached the fight with a gun. Eventually multiple videos show James appears to lower his weapon when Grigsby fires his gun.

Police said evidence indicates James was shot from behind, court records say.

Court documents say police found a firearm a few feet away from James, and it was loaded but there wasn’t a live round in the chamber.

Grigsby declined to speak to KCPD detectives.