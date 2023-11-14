OLATHE, Kan. — A 22-year-old is now facing charges, accused of stabbing one person to death and injuring another in Olathe.

Jesus Neri-Aguilar, of Olathe, has been charged with second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder in the stabbings.

Around 9:10 p.m. Saturday, Olathe police were called to a home in the area of N. Marion and W. Prairie streets for the reported stabbings.

When officers arrived, they found 26-year-old Juan Balleza-Ojeda with a serious stab wound. Police tried saving the man’s life, but he died at the scene.

A 28-year-old was also stabbed and taken to a hospital for treatment, police said.

Officers located Neri-Aguilar and took him into custody. His bond is set at $1 million, and his first court appearance is scheduled for Tuesday in Johnson County court.

Court documents further detailing the allegations against Neri-Aguilar were not immediately available.

Anyone with information on this is asked to call the Olathe Police Department at 913-971-6363 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.