22-year-old charged with murder after fleeing shooting, causing deadly crash in Independence

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — An Independence man who allegedly fled after a shooting and then crashed, killing another driver, is now facing murder charges.

Da’qon J. Sipple has been charged with second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon and armed criminal action in Jackson County.

Police were called to the area of E. Nettleton and N. Emery on Wednesday afternoon for a reported shooting.

Court documents say Sipple shot into a vehicle occupied by his ex-girlfriend and then fled the scene, driving at a high rate of speed on U.S. 24 Highway. Police later learned the woman had chased after him, court records say.

Near 24 Highway and Sterling, Sipple ran a red light and hit a southbound vehicle, killing the driver, who has been identified as Mari McElyea.

Sipple was injured in the crash. Court records say his ex-girlfriend detailed their argument to police and identified him as the man who shot at her and then fled.

The 22-year-old suspect has multiple arrests and felony convictions in Kansas for aggravated assault with a weapon.

Sipple was also convicted in Wyandotte County as an accessory in the high-profile murder of KCK Police Capt. Dave Melton, who was killed in the line of duty in July 2016.

Kansas Department of Corrections records show Sipple served a 21-month sentence that expired in late December 2018.

Jamaal Lewis, who shot Melton, eventually pleaded guilty to the murder.

Prosecutors have requested a $250,000/10 percent bond for Sipple.