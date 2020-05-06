22-year-old Kansas City woman killed in crash at 12th and Topping

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Police said a 22-year-old woman died Wednesday morning in crash near 12 and Topping.

Investigators said she was in the front passenger seat of a Ford Taurus when the driver lost control while heading north on Topping Avenue.

Officials said the vehicle traveled off the road and hit a tree along the west side of the street.

The 22-year-old woman in the passenger seat, whom police have not yet released the identity of, died at the scene.

First responders took the driver and another passenger to the hospital to be treated for serious injuries. A third passenger was not injured, police said.