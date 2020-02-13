22-year-old Kansas man killed in head-on crash near Paola

PAOLA, Kan. — A 22-year-old man from Osawatomie has died following a two-vehicle crash in Miami County.

The crash was reported at 11 p.m. Wednesday about five miles west of Paola on K-68, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.

The driver of a 1990 Mazda was heading west on K-68 when for unknown reasons they went left of the center and struck a semi head on.

The driver of the Mazda has been identified as Dalis M. Palmer. He was not wearing a seat belt, according to KHP.

The 37-year-old driver of the semi was suspected to have a minor injury.