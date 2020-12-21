22-year-old man sentenced for drug deal-related killing in the Northland

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Missouri man was sentenced to 18 years in prison Monday for a drug deal-related murder of another man in the Northland.

Darius D. Miller, 22, received the sentence in Platte County Circuit Court after pleading guilty in August to second-degree murder, delivery of a controlled substance, and armed criminal action.

“This senseless murder is another painful reminder that buying and selling drugs is very dangerous business,” Platte County Prosecuting Attorney Eric Zahnd said. “A man who had just reached his twenties will never see his family and friends again. It’s a tragedy that unfortunately is playing out over and over again for too many families across our nation.”

On February 16, 2020 at around 9 p.m., officers went to the Northland Passage apartments on North London Avenue in response to numerous 911 calls reporting gunshots. Upon arrival, they found the body of 20-year-old Kiran Logan, 20, of KCK, face down in the grass by the apartment with a gunshot wound to his back.

Miller, who was on the balcony of his apartment, told officers, “I am the shooter. I shot him.”

Officers found two handguns and four mason jars containing more than 150 grams of marijuana near Logan’s body. Officers determined that those handguns had not been fired. However, they located nine 9mm cartridge casings in the grass below Miller’s balcony.

After obtaining a search warrant, officers found three more casings on the balcony. They found a 9mm handgun inside the apartment. They also located an assault rifle and $720 in cash in Miller’s bedroom.

Miller’s roommate told officers that he was playing a video game in his room when he heard something in the living room. He saw the victim waving a silver handgun back and forth telling Miller not to move. The roommate shut his door and later heard several gunshots coming from the balcony. He then saw Miller walk in from the balcony holding a handgun.

Logan’s phone was taken to the Regional Computer Forensic Laboratory in Kansas City, and forensic examiners found approximately 30 instant messages and several phone calls between Logan and Miller. The instant messages revealed Miller was going to sell Logan several ounces of marijuana. The instant messages and phone call records had been deleted from Miller’s phone.