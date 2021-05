Lake of the Ozarks (Credit: Emily Manley)

CAMDENTON, Mo. — A 22-year-old Columbia, Missouri man is dead following a drowning incident at Lake of the Ozarks over the weekend.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the incident happened around 4:15 p.m. Friday at mile marker 10 in Camden County.

The victim, identified as Jose R. Ramirez, was reported to have left a residence on foot intoxicated and didn’t return.

He was later located deceased in the water.

No foul play was reported.

