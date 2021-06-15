22-year-old Missouri woman killed after head-on crash with tractor in Ray County

COWGILL, Mo. — A 22-year-old Cowgill, Missouri woman has died following a head-on crash with a tractor Tuesday morning in Ray County.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to the crash just after 7 a.m. on Missouri Highway 13 and 172nd Street, about nine miles north of Richmond.

The driver of a car crossed the center line and struck a Case Patriot tractor head-on, causing both vehicles to overturn.

The highway patrol said the driver of the car was thrown out of the vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene and has been identified as Caitlin K. Lake, 22, of Cowgill. She was not wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the tractor was not reported to have serious injuries.

The highway patrol is continuing to investigate the crash.

