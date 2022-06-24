A new report found that traffic fatalities in New York increased in 2021

RAYTOWN, Mo. — A 22-year-old Raytown, Missouri, woman died in a two vehicle crash Monday night on Raytown Road Thursday night.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Marianne Fortney was driving a 2010 Honda Civic northbound on Raytown Road near East 71st Terrace.

Her vehicle crossed the center line and hit a 2015 GMC Yukon travelling south at about 9:45 p.m.

Fortney was transported to Research Medical Center where she was pronounced dead. According to the crash report, Fortney was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The 56-year-old male driver of the Yukon was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

