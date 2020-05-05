220 employees furloughed as Lawrence hospital loses $1 million a week

LAWRENCE, Kan. — A hospital in Lawrence is furloughing more than 220 employees because it is struggling financially after temporarily halting elective surgeries and treatments amid the coronaivurs outbreak.

Lawrence Memorial Hospital said Monday in announcing the furloughs that it has experienced revenue declines of more than $1 million per week since the pandemic began, the Lawrence Journal-World reports.

Confirmed coronavirus cases in Kansas rose by 4.3% on Monday, up 215 to 5,245 total, though the actual number is thought to be higher because of limited testing and because people can be infected without showing symptoms.

Reported COVID-19-related deaths increased by two.

U.S. senators have announced that Kansas and Missouri hospitals and health care providers will receive a combined $943 million in relief funds. Kansas will receive $325 million, and Missouri will get $618 million.

The money is part of the $100 billion relief fund established in the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security Fund. Rural hospitals have especially suffered, since many rural communities have not been hit hard by the coronavirus and elective procedures have stopped.