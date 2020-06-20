23 Clemson football players test positive for COVID-19

ARLINGTON, TEXAS – DECEMBER 29: A Clemson Tigers player holds up his helmet before the game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the College Football Playoff Semifinal Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic at AT&T Stadium on December 29, 2018 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson said 23 football players have tested positive for the coronavirus since the athletes returned to campus this month.

The school in all there have been 28 positive tests for COVID-19, including two football staffers and three athletes from other sports.

None of those contracting the virus have been hospitalized.

Those testing positive are isolated for at least 10 days.

The cases at Clemson follow an uptick in the state of South Carolina, which reported a single-day high of 1,081 cases on Friday.

“Most of the total cases have been asymptomatic, and none have required hospitalization,” according to the release. “As community transmission continues throughout the area, it is advised that individuals monitor for symptoms.”

The University of Tennessee reported Friday that one male student-athlete tested positive for COVID-19 after several members of the men’s and women’s basketball teams were tested. The university’s sports medicine staff has “activated isolation and contact-tracing protocol in collaboration with the Knox County Health Department,” an athletics department spokesman said.