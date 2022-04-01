KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 23-year-old Kansas City, Missouri man is facing first-degree murder charges for a fatal shooting in northeast Kansas City on March 25.

Additionally, Gerald Robinson faces a count of armed criminal action in the death of Anthony Villareal near 24th Street and Quincy Avenue.

According to court documents, the Kansas City Police Department responded to the area and found Villareal suffering from several apparent gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police then watched surveillance video that showed Robinson chasing Villareal in a maroon vehicle near 24th Street and Denver Avenue, before exiting, continuing to chase on foot and shooting him.

Robinson is held in custody without bond.

